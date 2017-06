LONDON, July 12 French major Total's Leuna refinery in Germany was restarting a fluid catalytic cracker (FCC), which makes gasoline, after a unplanned shutdown that lasted several weeks, traders said on Thursday.

The refinery processes about 277,000 barrels of crude of per day.

The restart, which has not been confirmed by Total, comes amid strong refining margins in Europe. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Additional reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt; Editing by Alison Birrane)