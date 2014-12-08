BERLIN Dec 8 Germany supports the reforms
France and Italy are implementing, a government spokesman said
after the two countries expressed irritation on Sunday with a
call from Chancellor Angela Merkel for them to do more to put
their budgets in line with EU rules.
"We know that such a process brings domestic difficulties
with it, you must have the political courage to deal with that
and the chancellor has said repeatedly she supports this reform
process," Steffen Seibert said at a news conference on Monday.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Writing by Michelle Martin)