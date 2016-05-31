VENICE, Italy, May 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
Venice Architecture Biennale is usually a showcase of
prestigious architecture projects from around the world, but
Germany's entry this year has taken a different angle, focusing
instead on simple shelters used to house asylum seekers.
The structures, designed and developed to deal with the
influx of migrants into Europe from Africa and the Middle East,
provide a direct contrast to Germany's 2014 submission - a scale
replica of the former German Chancellor's residence.
The curators said they hoped the exhibition would inspire a
revival of well-designed social housing across Europe. Rather
than temporary shelters, governments should build large-scale
quality homes for both refugees and citizens alike, they said.
"We don't have a refugee crisis, we have a housing crisis,"
said Peter Cachola Schmal, the pavilion's commissioner and
director of the Deutsches Architekturmuseum.
The decline of interest rates to historic lows has prompted
many foreigners and investment funds to move into real estate.
"That means that prices in most cities are rising
incredibly. The consequence will be a tremendous competition
between refugees and all those looking for affordable housing,"
he said.
"If nothing is done, the right wing will grow, and (public)
opinion against refugees will grow. The first thing to do is
build more affordable housing."
The pavilion co-curator, Oliver Elser, said shelters
assigned to refugees are often low-rise, barrack-style buildings
placed in peripheral locations on the outskirts of cities.
This reflected governments' desire to reduce the visibility
and permanency of the projects, he said.
"The political will is not there to create normal housing
for refugees," Elser said.
"There are cases where it would be possible to build a
normal four or five floor apartment building, instead of
low-profile barracks. But they (governments) don't want to draw
attention to the buildings."
Originally designed to be low cost, temporary solutions, in
the long run such structures tended to be neither, he added.
CULTURAL HOTSPOTS
The German pavilion also displays examples of buildings from
earlier migration waves which are still in use today.
These include the Praunheim Estate in Frankfurt, built in
the 1920s to house refugees from the central European region of
Silesia. The houses, built over two or three floors, were
partially constructed by the refugees, and have been modified
and extended by the communities over many years.
Elser said housing officials should invest in modular
multi-functional buildings designed for long-term use and
adaptation - which are only marginally more expensive than the
container villages now being erected in Germany and many parts
of Europe.
The exhibition, 'Making Heimat. Germany, Arrival Country,'
borrows its title and theme from the 2010 book 'Arrival City' by
Doug Saunders, which argued that new migration zones can also be
vibrant hotspots of cultural and economic activity.
To demonstrate the potential of immigrant communities, the
exhibition also includes photographic displays and reportage
from flourishing migrant districts in several European cities,
including the city of Offenbach, near Frankfurt, where about 79
percent of residents have at least one migrant parent.
As well as showcasing refugee shelters, the curators have
presented a series of policy proposals to governments which they
believe will encourage the creation of livable, efficient and
workable "arrival cities" for refugees.
The papers argue the extraordinary circumstances created by
the most recent wave of refugee arrivals warrants the relaxation
of planning restrictions to allow faster construction and
development and residents should be allowed and encouraged to
build extensions and improvements to their housing as needed.
Cachola told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that in Germany,
well-intentioned, stringent building codes and energy efficiency
standards are slowing down construction at a time in history
when fast and efficient development is urgent and necessary.
The 15th International Architecture Biennale, which opened
on May 28, is open until Nov. 27 and the German exhibit will
tour and be shown in Frankfurt next year.
