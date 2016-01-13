UPDATE 3-Illinois' unpaid bills reach record $14.3 billion
CHICAGO, May 17 Illinois' unpaid bill backlog has hit a record high of $14.3 billion as the legislature nears a May 31 budget deadline, the state comptroller's office said on Wednesday.
BERLIN Jan 13 Germany achieved a larger-than-expected budget surplus of 12.1 billion euros in 2015 and will use the extra money to finance the additional costs of accommodating and integrating refugees, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.
The surplus, roughly twice the expected 6.1 billion euros, raises the chances that Schaeuble may manage to maintain a balanced budget in 2016, which would be the third year in a row.
"We want to go without new debt this year, too, if possible," Schaeuble said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, May 17 British Columbia could become a minefield for Kinder Morgan Inc, with provincial election results expected to complicate the U.S. company's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and plans for a Canadian initial public offering.