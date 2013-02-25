BERLIN Feb 25 German coalition lawmakers have
reached agreement on the final version of a draft law to clamp
down on high-frequency trading and it will not force traders to
hold investments for a minimum period of time, a coalition
source said on Monday.
"A minimum holding period for trading orders is not
envisaged," the source involved in negotiations told Reuters,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
The amended draft law will be presented to the Bundestag
lower house of parliament's finance committee on Wednesday and
to the plenary on Thursday. Approval is likely as Chancellor
Angela Merkel's ruling centre-right coalition holds a majority
in the lower house.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, writing by Annika
Breidthardt)