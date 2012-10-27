BERLIN Oct 27 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
urged the world's top economies to push ahead with further
financial regulation, saying that not enough had been achieved
so far.
The global financial crisis has prompted an overhaul of
regulation in almost every part of the financial system from
over-the-counter derivatives to bank capital requirements.
But Merkel said in her weekly podcast that more was needed.
"In my view, we are not where we ought to be yet," she said.
"We had planned to regulate every financial centre, every
financial actor and every financial market product. Significant
progress has been made but the rules have not yet been
implemented everywhere and we are still missing further areas."
The chancellor pointed to "shadow banks", or non-bank
financial institutions that are less regulated than banks, as an
area where progress needed to be made.
"For instance the regulation of shadow banks will hopefully
be concluded at the next G20 meeting," Merkel said.
Leaders of the world's top economies (G20) made
recommendations for regulation a year ago that also include
hedge funds, special investment vehicles and repurchase
agreements.
Regulators worry that as traditional banks get more heavily
regulated, risky credit activities will shift to shadow banks.
Merkel meets with the heads of the International Monetary
Fund, World Bank, International Labour Organisation, the World
Trade Organisation and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation
and Development in Berlin on Tuesday.
One of the topics of discussion will be the euro zone debt
crisis. Merkel said tough steps were starting to show results.
"The structural reforms - despite being painful - are
beginning to show effects in the individual countries, such as
in Ireland and Portugal but also in Greece and Spain."
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that,
while he wanted Greece to stay in the euro zone, that was not
yet a done deal.
"We want Greece to stay in the euro zone but Greece has a
lot to do. That's not yet decided," Schaeuble told ZDF
television.
Greece is due to receive almost 31 billion euros in the next
tranche of emergency loans from the euro zone bailout fund, if
international inspectors agree that it has implemented reforms
set as a condition for aid.
