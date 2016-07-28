FRANKFURT, July 28 Germany's financial watchdog,
Bafin, plans to ban the sale of credit-linked notes, a type of
structured financial product, to retail investors to protect
consumers in a market worth 6.3 billion euros ($7 bln), it said
on Thursday.
"Structured products linked to credit risks can be a useful
investment alternative for institutional investors but we do not
believe they belong in the hands of retail clients," Bafin's
head of securities supervision, Elisabeth Roegele, said in a
statement.
Bafin, which has lacked the power to impose heavy fines
commonly used by U.S. or British financial regulators, was
recently given additional powers in the area of consumer
protection.
The main issuers of credit-linked notes are banks LBBW, Deka
Bank, HVB and DZ Bank, who together make up about 90
percent of the market, according to data from German derivative
association DDV. The notes represent about 10 percent of the
overall certificates market in Germany.
Roegele said she was aware the move would create problems
for the industry but said the notes were complex products and
retail investors were generally unable to assess the level of
risk and likelihood of being repaid.
"Precisely because the certificates market here in Germany
is of great significance and its reputation and credibility are
of central importance, we have to intervene with individual
products," she said.
The DDV said it would oppose Bafin's plans, saying the notes
were an established product class and banning them should be
seen as a last resort.
Issuers and consumers have until Sept. 2 to comment on the
plans. Notes already sold would not be affected by the ban.
