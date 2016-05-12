FRANKFURT May 12 The head of German financial
watchdog Bafin said on Thursday it was wrong to blame Europe's
banks for a dearth of financing to small and medium-sized
companies on which the bloc is pinning its hopes for greater
growth and employment.
The need to develop an alternative to bank financing has
been a major driver behind the EU's project to create a Capital
Markets Union (CMU), aimed at encouraging companies to raise
money through bond or other markets.
But Bafin President Felix Hufeld came to banks' defence.
"CMU should not be justified by a perceived failure of the
banking sector to supply financing," he told a financial and
regulatory conference.
"We do not have a supply problem. We have a demand problem,"
he said, adding that the obstacles to financing small and
medium-sized enterprises had more to do with high non-performing
loans and the structural environment in European countries.
"There is a tonality, a sort of guilt issue, (that) because
the banks fail to finance the real economy, we need CMU. That is
utter nonsense," he said.
"We need the CMU because we need better capital markets in
the EU but that is totally a different story," he said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)