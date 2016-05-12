FRANKFURT May 12 The head of German financial watchdog Bafin said on Thursday it was wrong to blame Europe's banks for a dearth of financing to small and medium-sized companies on which the bloc is pinning its hopes for greater growth and employment.

The need to develop an alternative to bank financing has been a major driver behind the EU's project to create a Capital Markets Union (CMU), aimed at encouraging companies to raise money through bond or other markets.

But Bafin President Felix Hufeld came to banks' defence.

"CMU should not be justified by a perceived failure of the banking sector to supply financing," he told a financial and regulatory conference.

"We do not have a supply problem. We have a demand problem," he said, adding that the obstacles to financing small and medium-sized enterprises had more to do with high non-performing loans and the structural environment in European countries.

"There is a tonality, a sort of guilt issue, (that) because the banks fail to finance the real economy, we need CMU. That is utter nonsense," he said.

"We need the CMU because we need better capital markets in the EU but that is totally a different story," he said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)