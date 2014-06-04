FRANKFURT, June 4 Germany's top banking
regulator warned on Wednesday about the threat to banks'
earnings from persistently low interest rates, a day before the
European Central Bank is expected to trim borrowing costs.
"Low interest rates make it increasingly hard to generate
enough returns, especially for banks whose business model is
based on classic bank business like lending and deposit-taking,"
said Raimund Roeseler, head of banking supervision at German
financial watchdog Bafin.
"This earnings weakness can ultimately also influence the
capital position and lead banks to invest in riskier business
areas," Roeseler told German digital magazine Spiegel Online in
an interview, adding that there was no sign so far that the
problem was acute.
European Central Bank policymakers on Thursday are expected
to cut the benchmark interest rate from its current 0.25 percent
and push the rate on overnight deposits into negative territory
for the first time as it tries to boost lending to small and
mid-sized businesses.
Roeseler said he did not know if all 24 German banks set to
undergo financial stress tests in the coming weeks would
successfully make it through, although they were well prepared
in general.
"It could be a stretch for some banks, and naturally every
bank needs a Plan B in case its capital is not sufficient," he
said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins and
Pravin Char)