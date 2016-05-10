* Deutsche Bank took measures to tackle problems -Bafin
* Bafin eyes allegations of Russia client money-laundering
* Bafin forex probe to be completed in summer
(Adds quotes, context)
By Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT, May 10 German financial watchdog
Bafin praised improvements at Deutsche Bank under
chief executive John Cryan on Tuesday but a source close to the
regulator said it was looking into money-laundering allegations
involving bank clients in Russia.
"We see the bank as fully on the right track," Bafin's
banking supervision head, Raimund Roeseler, told the regulator's
annual news conference.
"The bank initiated appropriate measures to resolve the
problems that we identified," he added.
Cryan, a Briton who took the helm of Germany's flagship
lender in July, has been working to restructure the business and
end a raft of regulatory and legal tangles that helped push it
to a record 7 billion euro ($8 billion) loss last year.
However, Bafin has started an audit following suspicions
that surfaced last year of money laundering involving Deutsche
Bank clients in Russia, a source close to the regulator said.
"If these sorts of accusations are in the air, we don't just
sit in the gallery and watch; we do something of course,"
Roeseler said, when asked if Bafin was investigating the Russian
allegations.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters in December
that Deutsche Bank had found a total of $10 billion of
suspicious trades, including $6 billion in so-called "mirror
trades" that may have allowed Russian customers to move money
from one country to another without alerting the authorities.
Deutsche Bank had shared the information with authorities,
the source had said at the time. The U.S. Department of Justice
has also been investigating the trades, which banking observers
said posed the threat of high fines.
Bafin had started a number of probes in recent years into
Deutsche Bank's role in the manipulation of benchmark interest
rates such as Libor as well as foreign exchange rates.
The Libor probe had been completed and the foreign exchange
probe is expected to conclude in the summer, Bafin said.
"We are relaxed about this review. The bank has started a
large number of steps in recent months to address the problem
areas," Roeseler said.
Bafin and British watchdog FCA have criticised Deutsche
Bank's control systems to prevent money laundering and other
illegal business practices, but the lender has been working to
tackle problems there, too, Bafin President Felix Hufeld said.
"As of today, there are no further investigations either
from our side or the FCA's," he said.
Hufeld last year demanded that Deutsche Bank improve its
control systems, and Germany's biggest lender has since pledged
substantial investment, particularly to upgrade the efficiency
of its IT systems.
($1 = 0.8790 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kroener; editing by
Adrian Croft)