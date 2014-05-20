FRANKFURT May 20 German financial regulator Bafin did not put pressure on the country's largest lender Deutsche Bank to undertake the capital increase unveiled earlier this week.

"We didn't exercise any pressure that something had to be done but the bank decided itself to do something," Bafin's head of banking supervision Raimund Roeseler said at the regulator's annual news conference on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Thomas Atkins)