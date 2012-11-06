* Big banks tend to have better risk-control systems

* Watchdog eyes bank business models, or lack of them

* Sees Solvency II start in Jan. 2016 "at earliest" (Adds further comments)

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 Medium-sized banks in the midst of big strategic changes are more a worry for regulators than powerhouses like Deutsche Bank AG, the head of German financial watchdog Bafin said.

"Crises don't necessarily happen where large financial houses are active because they have solid (control) mechanisms," Elke Koenig told the Frankfurt business journalist club ICFW late on Monday, in remarks embargoed for release on Tuesday.

"I am more sceptical about banks that suddenly jettison their business model or have no model at all," she said.

In the years before the financial crisis, Duesseldorf-based IKB for instance ramped up earnings with business involving U.S. mortgaged-backed securities and would have collapsed without state aid.

But Deutsche Bank, Germany's biggest lender, provided a counter example, Koenig said. "To label Deutsche Bank as the biggest danger to the financial system is frankly nonsense. 'Big' does not automatically mean 'big risk'," she said.

An export-driven nation like Germany needs banks that are active worldwide and Deutsche Bank's high ranking among lenders categorised by regulators as being systemically relevant has to do with its interconnectedness in areas like payment systems, Koenig said.

The Financial Stability Board, a taskforce for the world's 20 top economies (G20), last week revised its list of "systemically important" banks considered so large and complex they need an extra buffer to absorb potential losses.

UNIVERSAL MODEL

Deutsche was one of four banks placed in the highest category of potentially risky banks, which will be required to hold an extra 2.5 percent of common equity as a percentage of risk-weighted assets on top of a 7 percent minimum being phased in from January.

Koenig said a proposal touted by Finnish central bank chief Erkki Liikanen to split proprietary trading and business with hedge funds from traditional deposit-taking business deserved thorough discussion.

The proposal would allow banks to safeguard the advantages of the universal banking model in Europe while still making it easier to wind up banks if necessary, she said.

A proposal by the European Parliament that the European Central Bank should focus its supervision efforts on national systemically relevant banks and EU-supported lenders was a good basis for compromise, Koenig said.

Turning to insurance supervision, where she has years of experience as a former chief financial officer of reinsurer Hannover Re, Koenig said she saw Jan. 1, 2016 as the earliest realistic start date for new EU risk capital rules known as Solvency II.

The European Commission has proposed a January 2015 start date for the rules, aimed at better protecting consumers by making insurers more closely match their capital to the risks on their books, but that deadline appears untenable with many details yet to be finalised.

Koenig said Germany may consider introducing some risk controls and other elements of Solvency II ahead of their official introduction. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Philipp Halstrick and Alexander Huebner; Editing by David Holmes)