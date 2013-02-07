(Adds further comment, background on banking oversight)

* ECB due to supervise banks from 2014

* German watchdog calls for asset and liability checks

* Coordinating such a test more important than its timing

By Jonathan Gould and Alexander Hübner

BONN, Germany, Feb 7 The European Central Bank and the European Banking Authority should examine the health of lenders in the region before banking supervision powers pass to the ECB next year, the head of German financial watchdog Bafin said.

The move by European political leaders to centralise bank oversight under the ECB is the cornerstone of a planned banking union designed to strengthen the bloc's lenders against future financial crises.

The European Banking Authority was criticised when its stress tests gave a clean bill of health to banks that later ran into problems and the ECB is under pressure to do better.

Sources told Reuters last month that the ECB and EBA were targeting a September stress test for the banks.

Bafin President Elke Koenig told Reuters that, to prepare for the transition to ECB oversight, bank supervisors also needed to make a coordinated inventory of banks that included an overview of their assets and liabilities.

"I am advocating coordinated and joint action, which is more important than whether the stress test takes place in September or some time later," Koenig said.

The ECB's banking watchdog, which is expected to oversee around 150 lenders when it begins work in 2014, will draw heavily on the experience and skills of national supervisors.

Koenig said the ECB was right to take external advice on how to deal with what she called the huge challenge of getting the single supervisor up and running in a short amount of time.

She said it would have to begin recruiting staff soon and would need 500 or more employees to manage its tasks.

About 200 Bafin employees have already flagged an interest in working for the European supervisor, she said.

REDUCING RISKS

Turning to Berlin's draft law to require lenders to separate their risky proprietary trading activities from retail banking, Koenig said the aim was not to get at Germany's flagship lender and investment banking powerhouse, Deutsche Bank.

"In the end, the supervisor must gain the power to say that a bank is too complex, independent of the size of its proprietary trading," she said.

This would help improve the watchdog's ability to wind down a bank in the case of a failure, she said.

"Many banks are not 'too big to fail' but 'too complex to fail'," she said, adding that the first draft of a plan to wind down Deutsche Bank, should that ever become necessary, was probably ready.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday he expected ten to 12 German lenders would be affected by the law which, as now drafted, would require them to outsource activities when the assets linked to proprietary trading exceed 100 billion euros or 20 percent of their balance sheet.

Koenig said regulators must not think that the new law would be sufficient on its own to resolve their concerns.

The Bafin chief has been pushing hard to extend international regulatory control to include shadow banks, which are financial institutions that carry out bank-like activities but which fall outside the scope of current banking laws.

"There is a danger that an investment bank, if it is independent in its financing, would not stay under the roof of a holding company but instead would be split off, possibly creating a new shadow bank," she said.

She played down the prospect that national regulators would focus on problems in their own markets to the detriment of a level playing field for lenders globally.

Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain has said a consensus among regulators was showing signs of fragmenting, potentially posing the "greatest challenge of all" for banks.

"I fully understand bankers' concerns," Koenig said. "Compared with 10 or 15 years ago, we have a much more global supervisory focus and that is irreversible." (Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)