FRANKFURT, April 27 German financial markets
watchdog Bafin has not turned up any evidence that German bank
directors were involved in manipulating benchmark interest
rates, a top Bafin official has told the Wall Street Journal
Deutschland.
"We have no indication of any systematic criminality
involving management board members up to now," said Raimund
Roeseler, head of banking supervision at Bafin, which has been
conducting a probe into the affair.
"Our findings so far show it was the actions of individual
traders," Roeseler said in an interview made available on the
online paper's Internet site.
Bafin and other regulators have been investigating whether
banks sought to manipulate the London inter-bank offered rate,
or Libor, and its euro zone counterpart, Euribor, which are key
measures of how much banks pay to borrow from each other and are
used as the basis for setting lending rates on a wide range of
financial products, from mortgages to complex derivatives.
Swiss bank UBS and Britain's Barclays
have already paid a total of nearly $2 billion to settle rate
manipulation allegations, while Royal Bank of Scotland
has been fined $612 million.
Bafin has been conducting a special probe of Deutsche Bank
in the Libor case, which has kept pressure on
co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen as they
steer Germany's flagship lender through a sea of legal
challenges.
Sources familiar with Bafin's investigation told Reuters
last month that the watchdog was focusing on "organisational
flaws" at Deutsche rather than placing blame on the co-CEOs or
their predecessor, Josef Ackermann.
Two sources familiar with the matter said last week that
Bafin was stepping up its investigation because it had doubts
about Deutsche's own internal probe.
While Bafin cannot itself impose fines, its input is
expected to feed into settlement talks between Deutsche Bank and
regulators in the United States and Britain.
Deutsche has suspended or dismissed seven employees involved
in setting benchmark rates as part of its own investigation.