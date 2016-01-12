(Adds fresh comments, details)
FRANKFURT Jan 12 Germany's banks can and must
do more to counter the effects of rock bottom interest rates on
earnings, the head of the country's financial watchdog, Bafin,
said on Tuesday.
While most banks still have sufficient financial buffers to
ride out the low interest rate phase, their earnings are likely
to slump considerably the longer cheap credit continues, and
even a rate rise would not bring quick relief, Bafin President
Felix Hufeld said in the text of a speech.
"Banks have possibilities to steer against (low rates); they
should use them," Hufeld told a New Year's reception.
For example, banks could cut costs and revamp their business
models to expand non-interest rate dependent sources of revenue.
They should also make sure they are demanding adequate prices
for their services and reinforcing their capital base in a
timely way, Hufeld said.
"Doing nothing and just waiting for the spectre of low
interest rates to pass would amount to - for some banks at least
- death by instalments," he said.
Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank is
currently executing a strategic revamp, while the country's
second biggest lender, Commerzbank, is awaiting the
instalment of a new chief executive to clarify its strategic
direction in the coming years.
Bafin will check closely whether German banks have
sufficient equity capital to cover risks stemming from interest
rate changes, Hufeld said, as part of the European Central
Bank's supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP), which
evaluates banks' ability to manage their risk.
Low interest rates have also made life difficult for German
life insurers, who have been required to build up special
reserves to ensure they can meet guarantees given to policy
holders.
Hufeld said the additional interest rate reserve, or ZZR,
rose by more than 10 billion euros ($10.84 billion) last year to
reach more than 32 billion euros.
"It will also continue to grow strongly in the coming
years," he said.
Insurers have complained about the burden and urged
remediation.
Bafin was keeping an eye on developments and would review,
if necessary, the calibration of the ZZR, Hufeld said.
