FRANKFURT, July 1 German financial watchdog
Bafin is opening a new office on Monday dedicated to corporate
whistleblowers, aiming to encourage more business insiders to
expose wrongoing.
The move is designed to make more efficient use of the
growing role whistleblowers are playing in uncovering bad
behaviour by individuals and companies within the financial
sector.
Bafin said the new office will centralise the collection of
details from whistleblowers and follow a special protocol to
ensure identities are kept secret. The watchdog can also be
contacted anonymously under the procedure.
"Protecting the people providing the information will have
the highest priority," Bafin said.
Whistleblowers and leaks to the media have exposed a series
of scandals in recent years, such as tax evasion or the setting
up of shell companies by global banks on behalf of
clients.
A Luxembourg court this week handed out suspended sentences
to two former accounting firm employees who leaked data about
Luxembourg's tax deals with large corporations, highlighting the
problems of balancing some countries' secrecy laws while
protecting whistleblowers.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Goodman)