FRANKFURT, Nov 15 German installed renewable power capacity is set to rise by 43.6 percent in the five years between 2012 and 2016, when actual power output could grow by 47.3 percent and fees paid to operators might only go up by 31.2 percent, predictions from transmission grid companies showed on Tuesday.

The big four high voltage network operators (TSOs) were required by law to make forecasts for year-after-next market scenarios and for the following three years by Nov. 15.

Germany is aiming to rein in an exponential rise in renewable power driven by subsidies, which are a burden for consumers.

Green power must be fed into the power grid and paid above-market rates in a system partly administered by the TSOs.

The four said in joint statements that renewable power capacity should rise to 93.9 gigawatts (GW) in 2016 from an assumed 65.4 GW in 2012, including hydropower, biomass, wind, solar and geothermal power.

They said production in 2016 might stand at 167.2 gigawatt hours (GWh) compared with 113.5 GWh in 2012 -- however, this is an estimate, as there are huge fluctuations due to the weather.

Combined feed-in tariffs payable directly to operators by the TSOs and on the EEX power exchanges, which markets spot volumes, would likely go up to 23.6 billion euros ($32.2 billion) in 2016 from 18.0 billion in 2012, the data showed.

The four grid firms are Vattenfall Europe's former high voltage grid unit called 50Hertz, owned by Belgian Elia and Australian fund IFM, E.ON's former high voltage grid unit TenneT, RWE's former unit Amprion, and EnBW's grid unit, still with its owner.

They recently forecast a rise in renewable power subsidies by 1.8 percent next year

Here are highlights from the latest forecasts, based on the trend scenario researched by the Leipziger Institut fuer Energie GmbH on behalf of the four.

YEAR INSTALLED RENEWABLE LIKELY POWER LIKELY FEES*

CAPACITY (MW) GENERATION (GWh) (MLN EUROS) 2012 65,431 113,519 17,977 2013 72,034 124,559 19,172 2014 79,040 138,122 20,598 2015 86,297 152,417 21,978 2016 93,951 167,213 23,599

* Adds up fees paid by TSOs to operators and those marketed via the EEX ($1 = 0.734 Euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)