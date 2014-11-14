By Vera Eckert
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Nov 14 Germany's renewable energy
power capacity is set to rise by 23 percent between 2015 and
2019, while related costs rise by over a fifth, data from its
transmission grid firms showed on Friday.
The annually released data showed progress in the planned
move to a low-carbon economy but also illustrated the cost to
society in the debate over the future of green power subsidies.
Green power accounted for 28.5 percent of all power consumed
in Germany in the first half of 2014.
The four transmission system operators are required to
provide the calculations to help gauge the cost of subsidies to
the expanding renewable sector, which are added to energy bills
as a surcharge.
But consumers' rising bill have recently led to reforms that
curb incentives and set caps on the expansion.
According to the data, operators are estimated to increase
the installed capacity of renewables to 112 gigawatts (GW) in
2019 from 91 GW in 2015.
Out of the 2019 total, onshore wind power capacity would
account for 50 GW, offshore wind power 6 GW, solar power 47 GW,
and the rest would be hydro, biomass and geothermal energy.
Under German law, green power must be fed into the grid and
accrue above-market rates in a system mainly administered by the
grid operators. The priority access given to renewable power has
slashed the market share and earnings of Germany's traditional
utilities.
The capacity envisaged for 2019 would probably generate 208
terawatt hours (TWh) of power in that year, which is 29 percent
more than the 161 TWh estimated for 2015 and compares with about
140 TWh in 2014, the operators said.
Taxpayers in 2019 would pay roughly 28 billion euros ($35
billion) to renewable power firms, compared with 23 billion
euros in 2015. Of this, some 12 billion would be paid directly
and 16 billion to those marketing their green power themselves,
the figures showed.
Subsidies levied on German consumers to support green power
will fall by 1.1 percent next year to 6.17 cents per kilowatt
hour (kWh), the grid firms said last month.
On Friday they estimated the surcharge for 2016 would remain
stable in a range of 5.7 to 7.3 cents.
(1 US dollar = 0.8053 euro)
(editing by Jane Baird)