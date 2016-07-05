BERLIN, July 5 Germany plans to cap the
expansion of offshore wind power at the start of the next decade
to ensure the future growth of renewables keeps step with the
construction of new power lines, according to a revision to a
new energy law seen by Reuters.
Between 2021 and 2025 the government plans to limit offshore
wind installations to 3.1 gigawatts (GW) of capacity since
high-voltage power lines needed to carry green energy from the
windy north to the industrial south will not be ready.
The reforms to the energy law are aimed at bringing down the
costs of Germany's shift towards renewables sources of energy
and away from nuclear power and fossil fuels known as the
Energiewende.
The rapid expansion of green energy, which now makes up more
than 30 percent of the power mix, has pushed up electricity
costs in Europe's biggest economy and placed a strain on its
grids.
In 2021, new offshore wind capacity should be built
exclusively in the Baltic Sea since power lines on the mainland
there are already available, according to the agreement between
the Economy Ministry and government parties.
From 2026, there will be annual new capacity of 840
megawatts (MW) in order to reach the target of having 15 GW of
offshore wind capacity in 2030.
The revision to the new law also set out the size of tenders
for new offshore projects. For 2017, 1.7 GW will be auctioned,
while in 2018 this will be cut to 1.4 GW.
In addition, energy-intensive companies that were exempt
from paying green energy surcharges until 2014 will only have to
pay 20 percent of the surcharge in future, according to the
agreement.
The new law, which must still be examined and approved by
the European Union, is due to come into force at the start of
2017.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Caroline Copley, editing by
Louise Heavens)