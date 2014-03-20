BERLIN, March 20 Germany's new rental law, due
to come into force in 2015, will cap rent increases when
properties change hands at 10 percent above average local rates,
according to a draft of the measures seen by Reuters.
The law, which is being prepared by Germany's Justice
Minister Heiko Maas, will only apply in areas where the property
market is particularly tight although it will exempt newly built
and renovated flats, the document showed.
Apart from rent controls, the law will also put limits on
brokers' commission.
The rental law was an election promise of Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives, although it was originally put forward
by the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) before last
September's vote.
Some 40 million people rent property in Germany. Rents have
been rising sharply in big cities such as Berlin, Hamburg,
Munich, Cologne and Frankfurt, and some people are finding
themselves priced out of the market.
Relatively low rental costs have helped to keep the
home-ownership ratio low at 46 percent, leaving most people to
rent.
