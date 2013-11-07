BRIEF-Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group's Q1 net profit down 52.4 pct y/y
* Says its Q1 net profit down 52.4 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($217.91 million)
BERLIN Nov 7 Germany's HDE retail association said on Thursday it expected retail sales in Europe's largest economy to grow by a nominal 1.2 percent to a record 80.6 billion euros in the key Christmas season.
HDE also hiked its full-year estimate for retail sales to a rise of 1.2 percent in nominal terms to 434 billion euros versus a previous forecast for a 1.0 percent gain.
"The conditions are good for Christmas trade," said HDE President Josef Sanktjohanser, pointing to Germany's strong labour market, rising wages and low inflation.
A survey last week showed German consumer morale edging down heading into November but staying close to its highest level in six years. (Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Sarah Marsh)
