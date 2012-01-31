BERLIN Jan 31 Germany's HDE retail association said on Tuesday it expected retail sales to grow by a nominal 1.5 percent in 2012.

The association also said that retail sales rose by a nominal 2.4 percent in 2011 from 2010 and were up 1.2 percent in real terms.

Earlier on Tuesday, data showed that German retail sales unexpectedly fell by 1.4 percent in real terms in December from November. (Reporting by Markus Wacket and Annika Breidthardt; writing by Alice Baghdjian)