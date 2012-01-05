BERLIN, Jan 5 The Federal Statistics office on reported the following retail sales data on Thursday: RETAIL SALES NOV 11 OCT 11 NOV 10 M/M pct change (real) -0.9 -0.2 -0.5 Y/Y pct change (real) +0.8 -0.6 +3.6 M/M pct change (nominal) -0.7 -0.1 -0.1 Y/Y pct change (nominal) +2.6 +1.4 +5.4 NOTE - Month-on-month changes were adjusted for calendar and seasonal factors, the Office said. The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for retails sales to remain steady on the month and to rise 0.8 percent year-on-year.