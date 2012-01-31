BERLIN, Jan 31 - The Federal Statistics office reported the following retail sales data : RETAIL SALES DEC 11 NOV 10 DEC 10 Y/Y pct change (real) -0.9 +0.9 +0.4 Y/Y pct change (nominal) +0.5 +2.7 +1.9 M/M pct change (real) -1.4 -1.0 +0.5 M/M pct change (nominal) -1.7 -0.8 +0.6 Month-on-month changes were adjusted for calendar and seasonal factors, the Office said. The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for retails sales to rise by 0.9 percent month-on-month and increase by 1.4 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Gareth Jones)