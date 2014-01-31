BERLIN Jan 31 German retail sales will climb by
1.5 percent this year in nominal terms after growing by 1.1
percent in 2013, Germany's HDE retail association said on
Friday.
"Seldom have the general conditions for consumption in
Germany been so favourable," HDE managing director Stefan Genth
said.
"However, retail is hardly able to benefit from it because
rising electrictiy prices are weighing strongly on consumers'
purchasing power."
HDE's figures can differ from official data released by the
Federal Statistics Office as they include different branches of
retail. The official data showed earlier on Friday nominal
retail sales were up 1.4 percent last year.
