By Alice Baghdjian
BERLIN, April 30 German retail sales rose less
than expected in March, preliminary data showed on Monday,
raising concerns about the support that private consumption can
provide for the German economy in a period of flagging global
demand.
The notoriously volatile retail sales indicator was up 0.8
percent in March on a monthly basis in real terms, below a
consensus forecast for a rise of 1.0 percent.
On an annual basis, however, retail sales rose 2.3 percent,
well above a forecast 0.5 percent rise.
"German retail sales remained lacklustre despite very
positive fundamentals such as low unemployment and falling
inflation," said Christian Schulz at Berenberg Bank.
"Against the background of unemployment at its lowest since
reunification, falling headline inflation rates and a pick-up in
wage growth, German consumption remains relatively weak," Schulz
said.
Private consumption, boosted by a solid labour market, has
long been regarded as Germany's economic trump card which can
support the economy through any rough weather and withstand any
bad news.
Germany's low jobless rate, which sank to a new two-decade
low in March, as well as recent wage deals that have so far
outstripped inflation, look set to bolster consumption.
In March, public sector trade union Verdi sealed a deal for
a 6.3 percent wage increase over two years for its 2 million
workers.
However, rising fuel prices have begun to take their toll on
consumer confidence and any wobble in private consumption would
be particularly worrying at a time when Germany is seeing a
slowdown in demand for its exports in the euro zone and Asia.
RISING FUEL PRICES
Consumer sentiment fell for the second month in a row
heading into May as rising fuel prices continued to unsettle
consumers.
On Friday, export prices saw their slowest growth in two
years in a sign that demand for Germany's high-end exports was
beginning to weaken.
February's retail sales on an annual basis sales were
upwardly revised to a gain of 2.1 percent from a 1.7 percent
rise.
Month-on-month sales in February were also revised upwards,
but still posted a fall of 0.9 percent after rising fuel prices
hit spending hard.
"March retail sales data and also consumer confidence data
for April show that it is rising prices that affect consumption
in Germany at the moment, probably more than any worries about
the euro confidence crisis," Schulz said.
Germany's export-driven economy bounced back from the
2008/09 financial crisis but shrank 0.2 percent in the final
quarter of 2011 after the euro zone's debt troubles and a global
slowdown hit exports and private consumption.
Economists now say this was a glitch and that Europe's
largest economy will remain stable in the first quarter before
returning to growth from the second quarter onwards.
Germany's eight leading economic institutes revised their
growth forecasts for 2012 upwards slightly to 0.9 percent, while
the government has stuck to its 2012 forecast of 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, editing by Gareth Jones)