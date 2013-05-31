BERLIN May 31 German retail sales unexpectedly
fell on the month in April, data showed on Friday, putting a
dampener on hopes that domestic demand will be a major growth
driver for Europe's largest economy this year.
The notoriously volatile indicator fell by a real 0.4
percent on the month after dropping by an upwardly revised 0.1
percent in March, data from the Federal Statistics Office
showed. That compared with the consensus forecast in a Reuters
poll for a 0.2 percent monthly gain.
Christian Schulz, senior economist at Berenberg Bank, said
the weaker-than-expected figure was due to spring coming late
this year.
"The cold winter has pushed prices for seasonal vegetables
higher, prompting households to cut back. This effect may last
into May as well, before gradually fading," he said, adding that
the underlying fundamentals for consumption remained strong.
Germany's unemployment rate is hovering close to its lowest
since unification more than two decades ago, workers have
secured inflation-busting wage hikes and inflation is moderate,
suggesting domestic demand will remain buoyant this year.
Retail sales rose by a solid 1.8 percent on the year, more
than the 0.8 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll, helped
partly by an extra two shopping days in April 2013 compared with
last year.
Private consumption saved Germany from slipping into
recession in the first three months of this year and the
government is relying on consumers to help the economy grow by
0.5 percent this year as exports, its traditional backbone,
weaken due to the euro zone crisis and a global slowdown.
Consumer morale remains strong in Germany, with a survey
last week showing shoppers felt more inclined to spend than at
any point since September 2007.