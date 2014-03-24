BERLIN, March 24 A 25 percent surge in online
sales will more than compensate for a one percent drop in trade
at German shops this year, according to researchers at GfK,
underscoring the shift to e-commerce in Europe's largest
economy.
Retail sales are likely to rise 1.2 percent overall in
nominal terms, which will yield a lower growth rate after
discounting for inflation, the GfK said in a release on Monday.
Despite the drop in shop sales, turnover at conventional
retailers is still likely to provide around 10 times more
business than e-commerce, generating 408 billion euros compared
with 47.5 billion.
"The forecasted retail turnover reflects changing consumer
behaviour," GfK market data expert Simone Baecker-Neuchl said.
"The online boom also offers opportunities to stationary retail.
But small retailers in particular face significant challenges."
Domestic demand is expected to drive economic growth in
Germany this year, which is forecast to rise more than fourfold
from last year's meek 0.4 percent. The government expects growth
of 1.8 percent.
