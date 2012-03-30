* German real retail sales -1.1 pct m/m, +1.7 pct y/y-data
* Euro crisis, oil prices denting sentiment, say economists
(Adds details, background, quote)
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, March 30 German retail sales fell
unexpectedly in February, down 1.1 percent on a monthly basis in
real terms, denting hopes that private consumption will support
Europe's largest economy in the first quarter.
The notoriously volatile indicator has fallen four out of
the last five months, contrasting with expectations for retail
to hold up well in the light of a robust labour market.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales to rise
1.2 percent on the month.
"The trend has been weak for a while now, which is most
certainly down to the fact that households still do not believe
in a sustainable solution to the euro zone crisis," said
Christian Schulz at Berenberg Bank.
"The fall in unemployment still does not seem to have had a
sustainable impact on purchase behaviour, which is astonishing
given that all the conditions are good, with interest rates rock
bottom," he added.
Retail sales were up 1.7 percent on an annual basis, partly
thanks to the extra day in February 2012, beating a consensus
forecast for a gain of 0.1 percent.
January retail sales were revised upwards to a fall of 1.2
percent on the month, from a previously reported decrease of 1.6
percent. On an annual basis sales were also revised up, to a
gain of 1.7 percent from a 1.6 percent gain.
Germany's economy recovered quickly from the global
financial crisis of 2008/09 but shrank by 0.2 percent at the end
of last year as the euro zone's debt troubles and a global
slowdown took a toll on exports and private consumption.
The economy has seemed to pick up slightly this year,
leading some institutes to hike their growth forecasts and many
economists to predict stable or rising output in the first three
months of 2012, thereby avoiding the two successive quarters of
contraction that define a recession.
A strong labour market has helped prop up consumer
confidence, which has risen six out of seven months according to
market research group GfK. The jobless rate dropped to a new
post-reunification low of 6.7 percent in March.
DOWNBEAT RETAILERS
Yet consumer morale unexpectedly eased heading into April
and German retailers have been relatively downbeat about the
outlook for this year, a worrying sign given that many
economists hope domestic demand will support the economy at a
time when foreign demand for exports is uncertain.
Fashion house Hugo Boss AG said this month sales
growth will halve this year, cooled by a likely slowdown in
Chinese demand for designer labels, while Metro, the
world's fourth-largest retailer, has forecast flat profits.
Economists said rising oil prices was one factor unsettling
consumers.
"The uncertainty due to high oil prices will most probably
continue for a while as we are heading into the holiday weeks
when petrol prices generally rise," said Stefan Schilbe of HSBC
Trinkaus. "They reduce purchasing power."
He added however that it was not yet time to write off
private consumption: "The labour market is in excellent form and
wage negotiations seem likely to result in relatively high wage
hikes."
Falling unemployment has emboldened trade unions to demand
higher wages after years of restrained pay growth which boosted
Germany's competitiveness and helped cut joblessness.
The Verdi and IG Metall unions are both asking for 6.5
percent wage rises for some five million workers in total.
Germany's HDE retail association on Thursday reiterated its
forecast for nominal sales growth of 1.5 percent for the full
year.
(Additional reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Rene Wagner,
editing by Gareth Jones)