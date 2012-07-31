(Adds detail, background, quotes)
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, July 31 German retail sales fell for the
third month running in June compared to May, denting hopes that
domestic consumers will be the saving grace for Europe's largest
economy this year.
The notoriously volatile indicator was down 0.1 percent on a
monthly basis, missing the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll
for it to rise by 0.5 percent, preliminary data showed on
Tuesday.
"Retail sales are giving hardly any growth impetus for the
second quarter, neither is the wholesale sector," said
Commerzbank's Ulrike Rondorf.
"Germany cannot expect its gross domestic product to grow
much - it will be moderate and in the summer quarter it could
even shrink," she added.
With much of the rest of Europe in or sliding into recession
and importing fewer German-made goods as a result, the onus is
on ordinary Germans to help a traditionally export-driven
economy weather the economic storm.
German retail sector companies are feeling the chill of the
euro zone crisis, with sportswear maker Puma saying
last week it would reduce the number of products it sells and
cut back on sponsorship deals. Department store
chain Karstadt plans to slash 2,000 jobs by the end of 2014.
German inflation is at an 18-month low of 1.7 percent,
however, which should boost consumer morale, and a survey last
week showed sentiment improving heading into August as Germans
shun the ultra-low interest rates offered by banks in favour of
spending.
On an annual basis, retail sales climbed by 2.9 percent in
real terms, coming in well ahead of the median forecast in a
Reuters poll for them to increase by 0.4 percent, and some
economists said wage deals and a stable employment situation
meant consumption was likely to hold up.
"Consumers are noticing that things are getting worse and
even the first German companies are having problems but this is
more than compensated for by the solid wage agreements and low
unemployment," said Rainer Sartoris at HSBC Trinkaus.
"That will support consumption this year and next year."
German workers have demanded higher wage deals this year and
have negotiated rises that outstrip inflation, with Germany's
largest industrial union IG Metall securing its biggest pay rise
in 20 years.
Unemployment data is due out later on Tuesday, with
economists expecting the unemployment rate to hold steady at 6.8
percent, close to its lowest since the reunification of Germany
two decades ago.
In May retail sales decreased by 0.3 percent on the month
and 1.1 percent on the year.
