DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 3 Germany's HDE
retail association expects 2013 sales to grow by a nominal 1
percent, boosted by a stable labour market, rising wages and low
interest rates, it said on Tuesday.
"It looks like the retail sector will reach a nominal sales
plus for the fourth consecutive year in 2013," said HDE chief
Stefan Genth. The sector, including retail giants like Metro AG,
is helping to stabilise the German economy, he added.
Private consumption has helped prop up Europe's largest
economy during the euro zone crisis. It narrowly escaped
recession at the start of the year before posting bumper growth
in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Annika
Breidthardt, editing by Gareth Jones)