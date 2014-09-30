BERLIN, Sept 30 German retail sales in August
saw their sharpest increase in more than three years, far
outstripping forecasts to rise 2.5 percent on the previous month
in real and nominal terms, the Federal Statistics office
reported on Tuesday.
The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for
retail sales to rise by a seasonally-adjusted 0.5 percent
month-on-month in real terms, but the traditionally volatile
indicator came out way higher than even the highest forecasts.
It was the highest month-on-month increase in retail sales
in Europe's largest since June 2011, the statistics office said.
"The fundamental outlook for German consumption remains
strong," said Berenberg economist Christian Schulz, adding that
wage rises and low inflation were boosting purchasing power.
"With incomes rising and job security high, consumption
growth should remain one of the pillars for German economic
growth in the coming years and also an important driver of
demand for export goods from the rest of the Eurozone," he said.
The year-on-year increase of 0.1 percent in real terms was
also above a consensus forecast for a slight 0.2 percent fall.
In a breakdown of retail sales levels versus the year-ago
period, the strongest increases were in non-food goods such as
the internet, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and medical products
and textiles, shoes and leather goods.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)