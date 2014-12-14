FRANKFURT Dec 14 German retailers are hoping
Christmas shoppers will return to make last-minute purchases
after warmer temperatures dampened sales in recent weeks, German
retail association HDE said.
"We have room for improvement. Retailers in general are
hoping for more Christmas-like weather," HDE head Stefan Genth
said in a statement on Sunday.
HDE left unchanged its forecast for retail of around 85.5
billion euros ($107 billion) in November and December, or a rise
of 1.2 percent from the year-earlier period.
The figure includes 10 billion euros of on-line sales, which
are expected to have risen 18 percent, HDE said.
"With snow and cold temperatures, customers tend to buy more
coats, hats and warm shoes," Genth said, adding that retailers
of food and electronic entertainment systems had been the main
winners in recent days.
German companies like Metro, Adidas,
Hugo Boss and newly listed Zalando could
all benefit from frothier consumer demand.
"Christmas Eve falls on a Wednesday this year and therefore
we are expecting a large number of last-minute shoppers," Genth
said.
Data out late last month showed German retail sales
recovered strongly in October after a steep drop in September as
the private consumption that has become vital for growth in the
country showed signs of renewed growth.
($1 = 0.8026 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Stephen Powell)