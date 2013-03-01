BERLIN, March 1German retail sales grew at the
fastest monthly rate in more than six years in January,
rebounding from a deep fall in December and confirming signs
that Europe's largest economy has turned the corner after a
dismal end to 2012.
Data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Friday
that retail sales rose a real 3.1 percent from December after a
fall of 2.1 percent that month, revised downard from an
originally reported 1.7 percent.
That was the highest increase - both in real and in nominal
terms - since December 2006 and far surpassed economists'
expectations for a 1.0 percent real rise in a Reuters poll.
The notoriously volatile indicator showed retail sales
jumped by 2.4 percent on the year in January, up from an
upwardly revised 3.7 percent drop.