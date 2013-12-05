BERLIN Dec 5 German employers and unions in the
retail sector in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg
have agreed a two-stage 5.1 percent wage increase over 24
months, a deal that could set the tone across Germany.
After months of negotiations and strikes, both sides agreed
an initial hike of three percent backdated to July for more than
220,000 workers, with an additional rise of 2.1 percent from
April next year, service workers trade union Verdi said.
Employers had in June offered nearly 3 million workers
nationwide in the German retail sector a two-stage 3 percent
wage hike, an offer Verdi rejected.
Employers and unions in the retail sector in other German
states have yet to reach wage deals. Verdi called upon workers
to go on strike in Berlin and Brandenburg on Thursday, ramping
up pressure on employers during the key Christmas season.
German workers in other sectors have achieved increases that
have been significantly higher than the inflation rate this
year. For a factbox on major German wage deals, click on
Economists say that by increasing labour unit costs, such
deals reduce German competitiveness, helping to even out
imbalances within the euro zone, where many countries are under
pressure to carry out internal devaluations.
They might also encourage Germans to spend more on goods and
services from weaker euro zone economies, boosting growth at
home and in the bloc as a whole. Domestic demand has been a
driver of growth in Europe's largest economy this year.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; editing by Patrick Graham)