BERLIN, March 30 Former German defence minister
Franz Josef Jung is to join the supervisory board of defence and
automotive engineering group Rheinmetall, newspaper
Die Welt said on Thursday, citing a company spokesman.
Jung, who was defence minister in Chancellor Angela Merkel's
grand coalition government between 2005 and 2009, is due to be
elected at Rheinmetall's annual general meeting on May 9, the
report said.
A spokesman for Rheinmetall didn't return calls seeking
comment.
It's not the first time that a former member of Merkel's
cabinet will join the Duesseldorf-based firm. Former German
Economic Cooperation and Development Minister Dirk Niebel joined
Rheinmetall in 2015 to advise the company on strategy issues and
government relations, according to the company's web site.
Separately, Die Welt said the company's long-time chairman
Klaus Greinert will be replaced by Ulrich Grillo, former head of
Germany's BDI industry federation, after the shareholders
meeting in May.
