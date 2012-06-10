BERLIN, June 10 German prosecutors are looking
into whether Chancellor Angela Merkel's international
development minister broke the law by failing to declare to
customs a rug he bought in Afghanistan which he later got the
country's top spy to bring back for him.
Dirk Niebel, a member of the Free Democrats (FDP) who share
power in Merkel's centre-right coalition, has become the subject
of jokes and criticism over the "flying carpet" scandal.
A spokesman for Berlin prosecutors confirmed media reports
on Sunday that the office was looking into "initial suspicions
of possible punishable behaviour".
Niebel has said he bought the thick red carpet in Kabul for
his dining room but that it was too heavy to fly back so he
asked the embassy to arrange for it to be sent on the next
government plane.
The head of Germany's intelligence agency, the BND, ended up
carrying the 30 kg (66 lb) rug on a plane back to Berlin and an
estimated bill of about 200 euros ($250) in import duties was
not paid.
Niebel has apologised for the lapse and is now sorting out
payment.
"With the request for late payment, the matter is over," he
told Bild am Sonntag.
The minister, also under fire for sending his driver to pick
up the carpet at the airport, said he had meant to help the
Afghanistan economy with the purchase.
"I wanted to support small businesses in Afghanistan and buy
a rug for my dining room. I really wanted to go to a bazaar but
security told me I wasn't allowed to," said Niebel.
Instead, he ended up buying it from a carpet seller summoned
to the embassy.
"I don't know anything about carpets but I liked it. So I
bought it for $1,400 ... I am sorry I got the BND president into
such a situation. It was stupid of me," he said.
Last week, Merkel's spokesman gave Niebel an unusual public
dressing down for "neglecting" to pay duty on the rug.
"The word neglect implies that it would have been more
correct and preferable if it had been imported some other way,"
Steffen Seibert said on Friday.
It is unclear if prosecutors will take the matter any
further but if they do Niebel could come under pressure to
resign. The affair also reflects badly on the FDP which is
struggling to recover from a slump in popularity.
Germans are highly intolerant of politicians who fail to pay
their way and over the years a number of ministers have had to
resign over expense scandals.
($1 = 0.8021 euros)
(Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)