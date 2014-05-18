(Repeats story unchanged)
* Trade chamber warns of "irreparable damage" from sanctions
* Industry lobby still hopes to sway Merkel on Russia stance
* German business fears U.S. rivals will profit from
conflict
By Rene Wagner and Andreas Rinke
BERLIN, May 16 German industry is ramping up
efforts to dissuade Chancellor Angela Merkel from imposing tough
new economic sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, warning of
lasting damage to domestic firms and the broader economy if
Moscow is hit hard.
Although German companies have toned down their public
criticism of sanctions since the CEO of Siemens was
vilified in the press for meeting Russian President Vladimir
Putin in late March, a behind-the-scenes lobby effort remains in
full force.
A confidential paper from the German-Russian chamber of
foreign trade, which was sent to the government last week, shows
the extent of the concern in German business circles as a May
25th presidential election in Ukraine nears.
Merkel has said she will press for more punitive measures
against Russia if the election is disrupted.
The two-page position paper, dated May 7th, says the Ukraine
crisis is already having a "massive impact" on German business
in Russia and warns of dire consequences if Europe follows
through on threats of economic sanctions.
"Deeper economic sanctions would lead to a situation where
contracts would increasingly be given to domestic firms,
projects would be suspended or delayed by the Russian side, and
Russian industry and politicians would turn to Asia, in
particular China," the paper says.
The resulting loss of market share for German and European
firms would be "long-term and sustainable", causing "irreparable
damage" to Germany's competitive position, according to the
paper, provided to Reuters by an official in Berlin.
Moreover, sanctions would lead to job losses in Germany and
expose companies to "massive compensation" claims if they were
forced to break contracts with their Russian counterparts, it
says.
The chamber represents over 800 companies, providing support
to German firms operating in Russia and Russian companies
present in Germany. Rainer Seele, the chief executive of
Wintershall, the oil and gas unit of German chemicals company
BASF, serves as president of the group.
CLOSE TIES
Germany has close economic ties to Russia. Over 6,000 German
firms are active there. And Germany receives roughly a third of
its oil and gas from Russia.
Recent data showed German exports to Russia -- its 11th
biggest trading partner -- slumping 16 percent in the first two
months of the year. That was before the EU unveiled a first
round of mild sanctions in the form of visa bans and asset
freezes against Russians individuals, many close to Putin.
The economic risks have not prevented Merkel from warning
repeatedly that she is ready to introduce deeper-cutting trade
sanctions, a stance that has opened her up to criticism from
former German chancellors Gerhard Schroeder and Helmut Schmidt,
Social Democrats (SPD) who reject confrontation with Russia.
German industry, on the other hand, has gone quiet since
Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser met with Putin and referred to the
Ukraine crisis as "short-term turbulence" which would not get in
the way of his firm's ties with Russia. Last week Kaeser said he
regretted his choice of words.
Out of public view however, lobbyists for German industry
continue to warn loudly against steps that might lead to a
full-blown economic confrontation with Russia in the hope that
Merkel could waver.
The "Ost Ausschuss", or Committee on Eastern European
Economic Relations, has been at the forefront of these efforts.
Its message to German politicians has been that a
confrontation with Russia would hit not only Germany, but
southern European countries that are just starting to recover
from the euro crisis. The suggestion is that Europe itself would
be plunged back into deep economic and social turmoil.
In a sign that German industry remains determined to keep
Russia close, the CEOs of big utility E.ON and
retailer Metro, as well as Klaus Mangold, the chairman
of tourism group TUI -- and former head of the Ost
Ausschuss -- are all planning to attend an economic conference
in St. Petersburg next week that will be hosted by Putin.
U.S. executives have pulled out of the conference after the
White House made clear that their participation would be frowned
upon. Like their German counterparts, several French CEOs will
also attend.
"Especially during a time of crisis like this, an
international business dialogue is of great importance," Eckhard
Cordes, current head of the Ost Ausschuss, told Reuters in an
interview this week.
One of the biggest concerns among German businesses is that
U.S. firms will end up being the big beneficiaries of an
economic confrontation between the West and Russia.
"We shouldn't forget that the debate about Russia is also
about economic competition between the United States and
Europe," said Heino Wiese, a former SPD politician with close
ties to Schroeder who runs a consulting firm in Berlin that
advises German and Russian firms.
Wiese, who admits to being a "Russia sympathiser" and has a
photo of himself shaking hands with Putin prominently displayed
in his office, pointed to news this week that U.S. Vice
President Joe Biden's son is joining the board of a Ukrainian
gas company as evidence the U.S. is already seeking to gain from
the crisis.
"At the end of the day, the U.S. wants to be the one that
sells gas to Europe," he said.
(Writing by Noah Barkin; editing by Philippa Fletcher)