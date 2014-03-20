* Officials say early-March phone call decisive in German
shift
* Merkel makes emotional plea at closed-door party meeting
* Social Democrats on board for hard line against Putin
* German leader faces challenge to keep EU united
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, March 20 On a Sunday in early March, a
day after Vladimir Putin won parliamentary backing for an
invasion of Ukraine, Angela Merkel called him to demand an
explanation. The German leader was shaken by what she heard,
sources within her party say.
For weeks, in a series of phone calls, the Russian
president, speaking mainly in the German he perfected as a KGB
agent in East Germany, had assured the chancellor he would
respect the territorial integrity of his western neighbour and
had no plans to intervene militarily.
Merkel, in turn, had been preaching caution on
punishing Russia in her talks with the United States, hopeful
that Putin would eventually back down and accept proposals to
ease the crisis.
But on the March 2 call, according to German sources, Putin
dropped all pretence and coldly admitted to sending Russian
troops into Crimea.
The conversation seems to have sapped what little faith
Merkel still had in Putin, according to officials in Berlin and
Washington.
The Germans came away convinced the Russian leader had
deceived them in order to win time to tighten his grip on
Crimea. Putin could no longer be trusted.
Merkel later called U.S. President Barack Obama to vent. The
German government declined comment.
"It's not as if we had any illusions about Putin, but before
this we at least had the impression that there was some degree
of respect there," said one German source, who spoke to Reuters
on condition of anonymity.
According to several officials, the call between the leaders
was a turning point in Berlin's approach to the crisis.
Despite Germany's heavy dependence on Russian oil and gas,
extensive business interests in the country and long-held view
of Moscow as a "strategic partner", Merkel swung quickly behind
the punitive measures she had been warning against for weeks.
Four days later, at a hastily called EU summit in Brussels,
where leaders set out a three-step plan to ratchet up sanctions
against Russia, she was among the most vocal proponents of a
tough line, according to participants.
On Thursday, ahead of another summit, she warned in a speech
in parliament that Europe was prepared to move to politically
sensitive "phase three" measures, including economic sanctions,
if Russia refused to back down.
The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether
Europe has the stomach to deliver on that threat.
They will also show whether Merkel, who emerged as Europe's
dominant leader during the euro zone debt crisis, can keep 28
member states with different economic and political interests
united and firm in their approach to Russia.
"If she puts her foot down, few will defy her," said an EU
official.
PROVOCATIONS
During the euro crisis, Merkel was often criticised for her
cautious approach -- for resisting the "big bazooka" solution
that some of Germany's partners and many leading economists felt
was needed to prevent the single currency from breaking apart.
In private meetings over the past weeks, she has sketched
out a similar plan for sanctioning Russia, saying Putin's
"Nadelstiche" or pin-point provocations on Ukraine's eastern
border should be mirrored by slowly escalating measures from
Europe.
But it would be wrong to confuse this "step by step"
approach with a lack of determination.
Since her fateful call with Putin, she has sent abundant
signals that she will not shy away from confrontation with
Russia, despite pressure from German industry and opinion polls
which show a solid majority of Germans are against full-scale
economic sanctions.
Last week, at a closed door meeting of lawmakers from her
conservative party, she showed rare emotion, according to
participants, in criticising Putin and signalling to colleagues
that Germany must be prepared to accept an economic backlash
from tougher sanctions.
Top aides, when asked about the consequences for German
companies of an economic war with Russia, reply that political
principles are more important than profits.
"This may be Merkel's moment, the time when she shows
unusual boldness" said Ulrich Speck, a senior fellow at the
Carnegie Europe think tank, drawing a parallel with her cautious
mentor Helmut Kohl's sudden embrace of German reunification when
the Berlin Wall fell.
"Confronting Russia would be a bold step and until now she
has done everything to avoid it," he said. "But she could take
that step."
During last year's German election campaign she was accused
by her Social Democrat (SPD) opponent Peer Steinbrueck of
showing a lack of passion for Europe in the euro crisis because
she was brought up in communist East Germany.
The time around the opposite may be true. Having grown up
behind the Iron Curtain in a Soviet garrison town, it is hard to
imagine a crisis that would arouse more resolve in the pragmatic
physicist than this one.
BARE ESSENTIALS
Regardless of how Europe as a whole reacts, Germany's
experience with Putin in the Ukraine crisis has already
triggered a fundamental rethink of its bilateral relationship
with Russia.
Berlin's policy of "Wandel durch Annaeherung" -- changing
Russia by getting closer to it -- was already cracking under
Merkel, who has taken a tougher line with Putin than her SPD
predecessor Gerhard Schroeder.
Now it is effectively dead, even for many members of the SPD
whose attitudes towards Russia were shaped by chancellor Willy
Brandt's "Ostpolitik" engagement policy in the 1970s and the
crumbling Soviet Union's support for German reunification.
SPD Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a protege of
Schroeder who took office three months ago promising a closer
partnership with Russia, has turned into one of the most vocal
critics of Moscow in recent weeks.
The tougher stance has moved Berlin closer to Washington at
a time when transatlantic ties have been strained by the NSA
spying scandal. The only leader Merkel seems to have spoken to
as much as Putin since the crisis erupted is Obama, whom she
will see next week in the Hague and in Washington in early May.
"The Russians have managed to give this relationship a new
sense of direction and purpose," said John Kornblum, U.S.
ambassador to Germany under President Bill Clinton.
For the foreseeable future, even leading SPD officials
acknowledge, relations with Russia will be reduced to bare
economic essentials.
On Wednesday, in one of the strongest signals of Berlin's
resolve to date, the SPD-led economy ministry told defence
contractor Rheinmetall to put a halt to a two-year old
contract to deliver combat simulation gear to Russia.
Already, a debate has begun about how Germany, which
receives over a third of its gas and oil from Russia, can reduce
its dependence -- a task complicated by Merkel's abrupt
phase-out of nuclear energy following the Fukushima disaster in
Japan.
"What would really hurt Russia is Germany buying less gas
and oil," Michael Fuchs, deputy leader for Merkel's
conservatives in parliament, told Reuters. "Even if we reduce it
by a few percentage points it will send an important signal."
EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger, a party ally of
Merkel, has said Europe could tap more gas from countries like
Norway, Algeria, Nigeria, Libya and the United States, even if
it is more expensive.
Behind this tough talk is a more confident Germany.
Back in 2009, when Russia halted gas flows through Ukraine
for two weeks, affecting supplies to Europe, Germany was in the
midst of its worst recession since World War Two.
Now, after weathering the euro crisis with barely a scratch,
there is a widespread sense that Russia would suffer far more
from an economic Cold War than Germany, or Europe.
Putin, Merkel seems to be calculating, has much more to
lose.
