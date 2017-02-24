BERLIN Feb 24 German exports to Russia will probably rise at least 5 percent this year, their first increase in years, Germany's Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations said on Friday.

The business lobby group said gradually ending Western sanctions against Russia, imposed after Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea, was the right approach as progress is made on implementing the Minsk peace agreement. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Larry King)