* German Chancellor to visit Putin in Moscow on Nov. 16
* Merkel under pressure to take more critical stance
* German MPs vote on critical Russia motion on Friday
* One German lawmaker's criticism causes diplomatic spat
By Alexandra Hudson
BERLIN, Nov 7 Two years in age separate Vladimir
Putin, the German-speaking former KGB agent who spent five years
in Dresden in East Germany's twilight years, from Angela Merkel,
the Russian-speaking physicist who grew up near East Berlin.
But familiarity with each other's languages and countries,
and a common childhood experience east of the Iron Curtain, have
never produced close personal relations.
Now these look poised for a new chill.
Putin's return as president six months ago and his crackdown
on dissent are fuelling calls in Germany to adopt a more
critical stance towards Moscow and for Merkel to demonstrate
this when she visits the 60-year-old Russian this month.
On Friday, lawmakers from the German chancellor's
centre-right coalition will present a motion insisting that
Berlin voice its alarm at recent developments in Russia, urge
greater democracy, and champion the rights of imprisoned
anti-Putin campaigners such as punk group Pussy Riot.
"Parliament notes with mounting concern that, since
President Vladimir Putin's return to office, legislative and
judicial measures are being taken which combine towards
increasing control over active citizens, criminalising critical
engagement and creating a confrontation course against
government critics," a copy seen by Reuters reads.
Raising such issues could play well at home for Merkel, who
faces an election next year. Forty-one percent of Germans see
Russia as "not democratic at all", and another 45 percent as
"not particularly democratic", according to a February survey.
The fate of protesters has been closely followed in Germany,
home to 200,000 Russian citizens and 2.5 million ethnic Germans
who immigrated from the former Soviet Union.
The resolution increases pressure on Merkel to take a
tougher line, but she will be wary of alienating a man who
bristles at being lectured and on whom Berlin is reliant.
Germany receives 40 percent of its gas and 30 percent of its
oil from Russia, making it gas monopoly Gazprom's
largest energy buyer. German investments in the country total
$30 billion and it is Russia's biggest trading partner.
"We have to have a pragmatic approach. Russia is on the
right path, but in the areas where there are problems, such as
human rights and justice, we need to point this out," said
Karl-Georg Wellmann, a lawmaker from Merkel's Christian
Democrats and an election observer in Russia for the
presidential vote.
DISAPPOINTED
Germany has been disappointed both by Putin and his
predecessor, Dmitry Medvedev, in whom it placed great hopes.
When it became clear last year that Putin would return to
the presidency after four years as prime minister, Berlin pushed
quietly for him to free imprisoned former oligarch Mikhail
Khodorkovsky as symbolic gesture, only to be ignored.
It also pressed for leniency towards Pussy Riot members who
incurred Putin's wrath by staging a protest against him in a
Moscow cathedral. Instead band members were sentenced to jail
terms in Soviet-style prison camps.
Russia's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has
also been a source of tension.
Germany has pursued strong business ties with Russia, hoping
that, in addition to economic advantages, constructive
engagement would empower citizens and foster democracy.
Many Germans feel that failed. In Transparency
International's 2011 corruption perceptions index, Russia slid
to 143rd place out of 182 countries, tied with Nigeria.
"German-Russian relations are in transition," said Stefan
Meister, from the German Council on Foreign Relations.
"The idea that Germany could encourage transformation
through engagement is changing. Now there is more criticism and
there are those in Merkel's party who want to take a harsher
tone."
One of those is Andreas Schockenhoff. A spokesman on Russian
affairs for the government and an author of the motion, he has
been attacked by the Russian Foreign Office, which is refusing
to recognise him as a representative of the German government.
This earned a rebuke from the Chancellery.
Schockenhoff is due to chair discussions on civil society at
the Petersburg Dialogue, an annual German-Russian conference
taking place in Moscow at the same time as Merkel's visit.
"The Schockenhoff case certainly doesn't improve the
relationship between Putin and Merkel. There has never been much
love or friendship between them," said Fyodor Lukyanov, foreign
policy analyst and editor of Russia in Global Affairs journal.
"FLAWLESS DEMOCRAT"
On a visit by Merkel in 2007, Putin reportedly used his
large black dog to intimidate the German leader, who was bitten
as a child and is believed to have a fear of the animals.
But Lukyanov said relations between the countries are not
based on personalities.
"There may be momentary fluctuations - and we are now at a
low point - but business interests usually win," he said.
Merkel's predecessor, Social Democrat Chancellor Gerhard
Schroeder, cultivated a hearty, macho rapport with Putin,
famously referring to him as a "flawless democrat". Schroeder
now works as chairman of Gazprom's Nord Stream gas pipeline from
Russia to Germany. He has adopted two children from Russia.
German industry voices hopes of empowering Russia's emerging
middle classes and exploiting domestic markets.
It remains a constant partner for Russia, even when
political ties come under strain - a message reinforced by Putin
himself last month in a video message to German industry barons
at a gala dinner in Berlin.
"You have pragmatic views, free from illusion or prejudice.
You judge today's Russia objectively, you know only too well our
untapped potential and reserves," Putin said.