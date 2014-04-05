BERLIN, April 5 No one should doubt Europe's
willingness to introduce tougher sanctions against Russia if it
takes further steps to destabilise Ukraine, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said on Saturday.
Merkel acknowledged differences among EU countries in the
Ukraine crisis but said this would not get in the way of a
united approach.
"If the territorial integrity of Ukraine continues to be
violated, then we will have to introduce economic sanctions,"
Merkel told a congress of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU),
kicking off its campaign for European Parliament elections next
month.
"Nobody should doubt this. We are all different in Europe,
but we have the good fortune of being united, and together we
will take this decision," said the leader of Europe's biggest
economy which has close ties to Russia and has played an
influential role in shaping the West's response to the crisis.
The European Union and the United States have responded to
Russia's annexation of Crimea by imposing targeted visa bans and
asset freezes against Russian and Ukrainian individuals.
But some commentators and analysts doubt Europe's readiness
to follow through on threats to pursue punitive economic
measures given the dependence of some EU countries, particularly
those in eastern Europe, on Russian gas and trade.
German business, which also has close ties to Russia, has
publicly criticised the West for taking what some executives
have described as an overly confrontational approach with
Russia.
The chief executive of German conglomerate Siemens
went as far as meeting Russian President Vladimir
Putin in Moscow late last month to reaffirm his company's
commitment to Russia, a move that was denounced by several
senior German politicians.
Merkel's comments echoed those of British Foreign Secretary
William Hague, who urged his EU partners on Friday to press
ahead with preparing economic sanctions, saying large numbers of
Russian troops remained on Ukraine's eastern border.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)