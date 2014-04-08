BERLIN, April 8 A senior Christian Democrat
criticised German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier's
stance on Ukraine and Russia in a signal of a possible rift
appearing within Chancellor Angela Merkel's right-left coalition
over relations with Moscow.
Conservative leader Merkel and Steinmeier, who is a senior
member of the Social Democrats (SPD), have been at pains to
stress how closely they are co-ordinating on policy since the
Ukraine crisis began, despite the traditionally warmer ties to
Moscow maintained by the leftist SPD.
Andreas Schockenhoff, a senior ally of Merkel in her party,
on Tuesday took issue with several of Steinmeier's recent
comments, for example his warning the European Union not to
force eastern European countries to have to choose between East
or West.
"That is a very problematic remark ... it was Russia and not
the EU that forced Ukraine into such a choice," Schockenhoff
told Reuters ahead of a speech he is due to give on Wednesday in
which he will criticise elements of Germany's stance.
Schockenhoff, who served as co-ordinator for Russian and
German civil ties in Merkel's previous centre-right government,
also criticised Steinmeier for saying at last week's NATO
foreign ministers meeting that he did not see Ukraine joining
the alliance - noting parliament had not discussed this and it
infringed on Ukraine's freedom of choice.
"Just because Russia categorically insists that Ukraine must
never become a member of NATO, we shouldn't have to accommodate
this," he said.
Steinmeier's view that Russia had no interest in having a
collapsing state in its neighbourhood was either "a very
western, 'enlightened' way of looking at things or wishful
thinking," he told Reuters.
Steinmeier forged strong ties with Russia when working for
SPD chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who cultivated a macho rapport
with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Merkel said last Saturday no one should doubt Europe's
willingness to introduce tougher sanctions against Russia if it
takes further steps to destabilise Ukraine. Some EU countries
might have differences over Ukraine, she said, but this would
not get in the way of a united approach.
The EU and the United States have responded to Russia's
annexation of Crimea by imposing targeted visa bans and asset
freezes against Russian and Ukrainian individuals.
The German business community, which has close ties to
Russia, has publicly criticised the West for taking what some
executives have described as an overly confrontational approach
with Russia.
Merkel's coalition is involved in a number of other internal
disputes, for example over how long telecommunications companies
can store citizens' data.
