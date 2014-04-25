(Fixes byline and typo in first paragraph)
By Christopher Alessi and Monica Raymunt
BERLIN, April 25 In Berlin's immaculate Treptow
Park, a towering statue of a Soviet soldier holding a German
child on his arm and stamping on a Nazi swastika reminds Germans
of the debt they owe Russians.
Willie Kern, a pensioner visiting the poignant memorial to
the 80,000 Red Army soldiers killed in the battle of Berlin in
1945, looks at the well-tended gardens there and says he views
Russian President Vladimir Putin as a dictator.
Yet Germany should hold back in punishing Russia too harshly
for its annexation of Crimea and for the increasingly violent
crisis in eastern Ukraine, he says.
"The aggression against Russia always comes from the West,
Germany should exercise restraint," said Kern, adding Germany's
place is between the United States and Russia.
"Why do we always have to establish democracy throughout the
world? The citizens are supposed to decide," he said.
Despite tough rhetoric from Chancellor Angela Merkel and the
threat of economic sanctions on Russia beyond the visa bans and
asset freezes already in effect, Kern's cautious views are
reflected in the wider population.
While almost half of Germans want Berlin to act as a bridge
between the West and Russia, those in former Communist eastern
parts are more sceptical about further sanctions, polls show.
With their misgivings articulated by left-wing politicians,
including Gregor Gysi, a leading member of the Left party, who
has accused Merkel of supporting "fascists" in Ukraine's
government, some still harbour warmth towards Russia.
Add strong business ties and a growing disillusionment with
the United States since the snooping scandal exposed by former
U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, and the result is a
deep ambivalence among voters over Berlin's response.
Some 49 percent of Germans want Berlin to be a mediator
between NATO and the EU and Russia, a poll by Infratest dimap
showed this month. Only 45 percent think Germany should position
itself firmly in the western alliance.
"The majority of Germans ... want to see themselves as
between the West and Russia, as building a bridge of
understanding," said Infratest pollster Reinhard Schlinkert.
They are reluctant to enter a geopolitical conflict with
Russia which could drive up energy prices, he added.
Some polls have put support for economic sanctions at just
38 percent.
This is partly down to business. About 6,200 German
companies deal with Russia, and bilateral trade totals some 76
billion euros. Economic sanctions, say firms, would hurt
Europe's biggest economy.
But it's not all about money.
OPINION DIVIDED
History plays a big part, especially in eastern Germany
where criticism of NATO is harsher and where feelings are
stronger that the West must reach an understanding with Russia.
Merkel may have surprised observers with her tough line
against Putin but, like many Germans who grew up in the former
Communist East, she speaks Russian and is fond of Tolstoy and
Dostoyevsky.
Paradoxically, many East Germans are even grateful to former
Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev for backing German
reunification.
"(East Germans) are not applauding what Russia is doing in
Ukraine, but they don't want a new conflict," said Alexander
Rahr, head of the German-Russian forum in Berlin. He also
advises oil and gas company Wintershall, owned by BASF.
But it is not only easterners who are urging restraint.
Several former chancellors, including Gerhard Schroeder and
Helmut Schmidt, both Social Democrats, and Helmut Kohl, from
Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats, have questioned the
West's treatment of Putin and Russia.
Differences are also mirrored in Merkel's cabinet.
While conservative Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen has
called for economic sanctions, Social Democrat (SPD) Foreign
Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said he wants the focus to
be on preventing a further escalation rather than sanctions.
Nevertheless, few observers expect Merkel to change tack
given international pressure, especially as her popularity as
chancellor is undented.
"(Merkel) is leader of Europe and is not going to risk all
that by taking an appeasement position," said Rahr.
A further factor is a cooling of relations with the United
States, West Germany's strongest ally in the Cold War. Now, many
Germans are wary of policy being dictated by Washington.
"We should not just follow (the United States). We have our
own policies," said Erika Fritz, 43, a Bavarian mother-of-two
visiting Berlin's Checkpoint Charlie museum where the Berlin
Wall divided Europe just 25 years ago.
Revelations of widespread snooping on Germans by U.S. spies
have put paid to hopes of an upturn in relations with Washington
under U.S. President Barack Obama after a lowpoint due to strong
German opposition the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.
Revelations from Snowden that Washington monitored Merkel's
phone enraged many Germans who are sensitive to surveillance due
to abuses by East Germany's Stasi secret police.
In an article in weekly Die Zeit entitled "How Putin
divides", columnist Bernd Ulrich wrote that the surveillance
scandal hit Transatlantic ties even harder than the Iraq war.
"If Russia's president now claims that he feels hard-pressed
by the West, many of us are thinking: me too," he wrote.
(Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Peter Graff)