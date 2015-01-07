BERLIN Jan 7 A leading Social Democrat (SPD)
who has favoured a conciliatory approach to Russia in the past
says his party is fully behind the tough line on sanctions taken
by Chancellor Angela Merkel and won't allow Moscow to split the
German coalition or Europe.
The SPD's attitudes towards Russia were shaped by former
chancellor Willy Brandt's "Ostpolitik" engagement policy in the
1970s and the crumbling Soviet Union's support for German
reunification.
And comments by SPD Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier
last month raised questions about whether cracks were emerging
in Merkel's right-left "grand coalition". Steinmeier had
expressed concern that Russia would be destabilised unless EU
sanctions were eased.
But Gernot Erler, a veteran SPD lawmaker who holds the title
of coordinator for German-Russian relations, brushed aside
suggestions of a split, even as he acknowledged differences in
tone between his party and Merkel's conservatives.
"Certainly the focus of Social Democrat politicians at the
moment is more obviously on the dangers arising from Russia's
economic weakness," Erler told Reuters in an interview.
"The chancellery by contrast, is stressing at the moment a
very strict conditionality for any easing of sanctions. But the
SPD is not questioning this. Germany is very interested in
maintaining an EU consensus and would not do anything that would
call this into question."
In the early stages of the Ukraine crisis, Erler stressed
the need for dialogue over confrontation with Russia, but his
tone and that of other SPD members has shifted as evidence of
Russian intervention in eastern Ukraine has mounted.
The Kremlin has stepped up a propaganda campaign in Germany
and other European countries in recent months to try to sway
Russia sympathisers and prevent a renewal of EU sanctions when
they start to expire in March. They were imposed for a one-year
period.
Merkel and Steinmeier have taken the lead in trying to
convince Putin to engage with the West over Ukraine but to no
avail.
"If we see progress on the 12 points of the Minsk accord,
then we should think about easing sanctions," Erler said.
But he made clear that so far Russia not done enough to
implement the plan which requires a lasting cease fire in
eastern Ukraine, border controls, the withdrawal of troops and
the setting up of a buffer zone.
Erler said the united German position was likely to have
taken Putin by surprise. Several former German chancellors,
including Gerhard Schroeder who cultivated a close macho rapport
with Putin when he was in office, have come out against the
Merkel government's stance towards Moscow, arguing that she has
not done enough to forge a compromise with the Russian leader.
