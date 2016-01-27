BERLIN Jan 27 Germany warned Russia on
Wednesday not to make propaganda out of the alleged rape of a
German-Russian girl here after Moscow's foreign minister accused
Berlin authorities of "sweeping problems under the rug".
The Berlin prosecutor's office is investigating the case of
13-year-old Lisa F., who has told police she was kidnapped about
two weeks ago in an east Berlin neighbourhood by migrants, who
she says held her for 30 hours and raped her.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a Moscow news
conference on Tuesday: "It is clear that the girl under no
circumstances disappeared for 30 hours voluntarily."
His German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier hit back
sharply on Wednesday, saying there was no justification for
exploiting the case "for political propaganda and to influence
and fuel an already difficult domestic debate over migration."
The case has sparked outrage among Berlin's Russian
community and Russian media have reported extensively on it.
About 700 people protested in front of Chancellor Angela
Merkel's office on Saturday holding banners reading "Our
children are in danger" and "Today my child, tomorrow yours".
Alleged sex crimes by migrants have rocked Germany and piled
pressure on the authorities after over 600 women reported sexual
attacks on New Year's Eve, most blamed on asylum seekers.
Germany took in a record 1.1 million migrants last year.
Berlin prosecutor's office spokesman Martin Steltner said on
Wednesday there was no evidence to support the rape and
kidnapping claims made by Lisa F., whose full surname cannot be
revealed due to German privacy law.
The investigation found that she had had voluntary sexual
contacts with two 20-year-old men before she disappeared,
Steltner added, and they were not connected to her absence.
The prosecutor's office is now investigating the men for
suspected sexual abuse of a minor.
German foreign ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said on
Wednesday there was not the slightest reason to doubt the
results of the investigation.
He also criticised Russian media, saying that responsible
and enlightened citizens would be able to form their own view of
the reports.
"In the long run, lies have short legs," Schaefer added.
