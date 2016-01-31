BERLIN Jan 31 Bavarian state premier Horst
Seehofer on Sunday defended his planned visit to Russian
President Vladimir Putin in Moscow against warnings it could
undermine German Chancellor Angela Merkel's refugee policy.
Seehofer, a Merkel ally who has sharply criticised her for
letting in so many migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere,
said the trip starting on Thursday had been agreed with the
chancellor and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
German-Russian relations are tense amid concern that Moscow
is trying to stoke popular discontent here over claims by a
13-year-old German-Russian girl of having been kidnapped and
raped by migrants in Berlin. Prosecutors said on Friday they had
proof the claim was false.
The Ukraine crisis and Syria's civil war have also soured
bilateral ties, and German media have accused Moscow of secretly
cooperating with far-right anti-immigrant parties that have been
gaining support in Germany and other European countries.
"We have prepared this trip very carefully ... and we are
not pursuing any parallel foreign policy," Seehofer told ZDF
television, adding it was primarily motivated by the good
relations - especially in trade - between his rich state and
Russia.
Critics across the political spectrum were not reassured.
"Seehofer has clearly positioned himself against the
chancellor in the debate on refugees - I really hope he doesn't
go on this trip," said Roderich Kiesewetter, a foreign policy
spokesman for Merkel's conservatives in parliament.
"If Seehofer goes, he needs to warn the Russians that they
need to stop the hybrid falsification of information and the
undercover financing of radical right-wing networks," he told
the newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
Deputy Niels Annen from the Social Democrats, Merkel's
junior coalition partner, told the same newspaper: "Foreign
policy is made in Berlin, not in Munich", referring to the state
capital of Bavaria.
Juergen Trittin, foreign policy spokesman for the opposition
Greens, told Welt am Sonntag that Seehofer would meet a "kindred
spirit" when he visits Putin.
"One organises resistance among the conservatives to a
humanitarian refugee policy while the other uses his propaganda
network to mobilise hundreds of German-Russians to hold hostile
demonstrations outside German refugee homes," he said.
The Berlin rape case led to an unusual war of words last
week when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused German
authorities of "sweeping problems under the rug" by covering up
the rape case.
Steinmeier hit back with a sharp warning to Moscow not to
exploit the case for "political propaganda" and to influence the
politically sensitive immigration debate in Germany.
Bavaria, the first stop in Germany for migrants coming along
the so-called Balkan route, has borne the brunt of the influx
and its government calls the burden unbearable.
Seehofer's Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister
party to Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), has been among the
strongest voices demanding that Merkel close the frontiers and
send back migrants with no right to political asylum.
Seehofer has even threatened to file a complaint against the
government's refugee policy with Germany's Constitutional Court.
In the ZDF interview, he said Bavaria would have to decide by
the end of February if it goes through with this threat.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Michelle Martin; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)