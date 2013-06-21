* Soviet army took thousands of artworks at end of war
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 Chancellor Angela
Merkel told President Vladimir Putin on Friday that German art
seized by the Soviets in the wake of World War Two should be
repatriated to Germany, a claim the Russian leader swiftly
rejected.
The tense exchange took place as they opened an exhibition
at the Hermitage museum in St Petersburg during a trip by Merkel
to Russia. The exhibition about the Bronze Age includes 600
items carried off by the Soviet Union as war reparations,
according to the German government.
Merkel said it was an important step that the works were now
going on public display for the first time.
"It's our opinion that these exhibition pieces should be
returned to Germany," she said.
Putin replied that it was time to stop making repatriation
claims against each other, otherwise Turkey could also demand
the return of art from Germany. He said it didn't matter to the
average citizen if art is displayed in Berlin, St Petersburg,
Moscow or in Turkey.
According to Berlin's Humboldt University, the Soviets
plundered more than a million books and thousands of works of
art at the end of the war.
Many pieces have still not been traced and it remains a
touchy issue in both countries.
The Hermitage museum exhibition, "The Bronze Age of Europe:
Europe Without Borders", opens to the public on Saturday, the
anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union.
According the Hermitage website, the exhibition includes
items from a collection known as Priam's Treasure, which were
discovered by German archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann in the
19th century.
Earlier on Friday it had looked as if Merkel's trip to
Russia was going to be eclipsed by a spat over the museum event
when a German government spokesman in Berlin, Georg Streiter,
said Russia had called off the event, arguing that "it was
impossible for the host to find the time".
German media seized quickly upon the apparent last-minute
change of schedule as a likely sign of deteriorating relations
between the two countries, proclaiming an "Uproar about looted
art" and writing that "Putin is a miserable diplomat".
But Putin later dismissed the speculation of a bust-up and
said the museum trip was going ahead. He said there had been
some uncertainty over whether there would be time for the event.
"SENSITIVE QUESTION"
Merkel was in Russia to address an economic forum in St
Petersburg hosted by Putin.
Addressing the issue of repatriating artworks, Putin said
earlier: "I think this is a very sensitive question for civil
societies in both countries... So if we want any progress, we
should not blow the problem out of proportion but seek ways to
solve it".
"Probably we should not start a discussion now because
people will appear on the Russian side who would evaluate the
damage done to our art during World War Two." he added.
Tension between Berlin and Moscow was apparent when Putin
visited the Hanover trade fair in April.
Merkel, who grew up in communist East Germany, criticised
Russian government pressure on foreign-funded non-governmental
organisations, saying: "A lively civil society can only emerge
when individuals can operate without fear or worry, of course on
the basis of law".
Her foreign minister, the openly gay Guido Westerwelle, has
also protested about a new law against homosexual "propaganda".
But Germany has to keep up good ties with Russia because of
its dependency on Russian natural gas. Merkel says maintaining a
dialogue is the best way to improve civil rights in Russia.
