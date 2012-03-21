BERLIN, March 21 Russia's Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov, whose country has so far shielded Syria from U.N.
Security Council censure, said he hoped the body would approve
on Wednesday a draft statement on the situation there.
The 15-nation Security Council has been holding talks on the
Western-drafted statement that would express "full support" for
U.N.-Arab League Syrian envoy Kofi Annan's drive to end violence
that has brought Syria to the brink of civil war.
"The Council text reflects the reality in Syria and supports
Annan's aims. We support it fully," Lavrov told a news
conference after talks in Berlin with his German and Polish
counterparts.
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said he expected
the Security Council to send "the necessary signal this
afternoon to help the people of Syria".