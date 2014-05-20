BERLIN May 20 German exports to Russia slid 13
percent in the first quarter of the year, led by sharp falls in
cars and machinery, as the Ukraine crisis pushed the rouble
currency down to record lows.
Data from the Federal Statistics Office on Tuesday showed
exports slumped by 1.1 billion euros to 7.6 billion, bucking a
rise in overall German exports of 3.1 percent in the first three
months of 2014.
Machinery exports to Russia, Germany's 11th biggest trading
partner, fell 19 percent, while those of cars and trucks tumbled
18 percent compared to the prior year period.
The Russian rouble sank to record lows in February and March
on fears of the economic fallout from Russia's standoff with the
West over Ukraine. A weaker rouble makes German goods more
expensive for Russian importers.
German exports to Ukraine, which also saw its currency
slide, sank an even sharper 26 percent to 967 million euros in
the first quarter. German imports from both Russia and Ukraine
rose by over 5 percent.
(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Noah Barkin)